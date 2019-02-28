Speech to Text for Saint Joseph Parks and Rec

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starting to warm back up just a little bit, alan? >> alan: thanks, we're with david now from st. joseph parks and rec. i guess snow will add a little adventure to the run and walk, won't it? >>> quite a bit. we've thought about that already. what type of element that might add. it should be interesting. >> alan: there are lots of walks and runs out there, but the outlaw adventure has a little twist. explain what that's about. >>> outlaw is just a name that we've tagged. it's more than just a regular road race. it combines some road racing, trail running, obstacle running, over and above natural man-made obstacles, that type of thing. it's a good combination. >> alan: i've teen track and field events where they have to do the hurdles and jump across the motes and stuff like that. this isn't that involved, is it? >>> not to that extent. there are different combinations of some dirt piles. there are some bouncing activities. there are various wall climbs. and it's funny, we were actually talking about this yesterday. could be a huge snow pile climb. >> alan: still a family event though? >>> yeah, we encourage anyone to come out. this event gets anybody from basically any age. we've had 8 and 9-year-olds running before. we've had 60 plus people enter. every possibility of age group can fall into this event and have fun. you can do obstacles if you want. if it's too challenging, you can go around them. >> alan: it's just about getting outside and enjoying our parks. >>> yes. >> alan: what's the cost, by the way? >>> the cost of the event is $40 per person. there are group and student discounts available. they can always call us up and find us on facebook. or we're on signup.com. >> alan: how many years have you been doing this? >>> fairly new. this is our third event. last year was the first year we got it off the ground. we wanted to explore something different than a road race. there are so many races and walks and we wanted something different. it really took off last year. we hope for growth this year as well. >> alan: i think as more people find out about it, i think this is a natural sell. certainly enjoying the park system we've got here. we've got the information there on the screen. saturday, boy that's just a few days away. 5k walk and run for the whole family, $40 a person for rates. and it's gonna be fun and it will warm up. we'll think positive on that. for folks that need some more information out there, they can call you? >>> yeah, our number is 271-5500. i will mention today that if you use the discount code kq2 for the remainder of today only, special discount