Speech to Text for Hyvee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >> alan: hanging out with mike, my best friend, and the guacamole. >>> it tastes so good. >> alan: tell us the secrets to good guacamole. >>> you want to pick your avocados at the right ripeness level. i do a squeeze test. this one is really hard. it will be ready in a day or two. this one is a little mushy. >>> this is a little mushy, too. >>> if your finger pokes through the skin, you know it's too ripe. >>> and you hope for one from the produce section sees you put your finger through it. >>> right. i like it to have a little give when i push on it. i'm just gonna cut around the edge like this, the outside and just do a twist like that. >> alan: boy, that's pretty easy, isn't it? >>> it makes it real easy. then i like to cut it inside the shell. you can go like this. or the skin, i should say. it's already chopped for you. and then i like to scoop it out with a spoon. try to get the dark green part because that has the highest level of antioxidants in the avocado. >> alan: they talk about avocados being fatty. >>> they are a high fat. >> alan: but it's a good fat. >>> yes, it's a good fat. it's a mono unsaturated fat. >> alan: so it's good fat. >>> good fat in moderation. gives your salad or sandwich a crea creamier texture. helps you feel fuller as well. when you get that avocado in there, i like to cut the part that has the pit in quarters so it slides the seed out a little easier. >> julie: how does avocado become guacamole? >>> we add spices and peppers. >> alan: this is a guacamole mix. >>> it's a mix and it has no preservatives other than vitamin c and citric acid. herbs, spices, peppers, cilantro. >> alan: tell you what, we'll let you mash that up. mike's gonna be eating during the break. we'll come back and we'll >>> c1 >> alan: we're back with sherry here from high v. you mentioned there are two types, the mild and spicy kind. >>> yes, the one that you're tasting is the spicy one. we're getting the mild one over here. >> alan: it's as simple as mashing the guacamole up and putting it in. >>> yeah, just mash the avocado coarsely in the bowl. then we're going to add the seasoning mix, the guacamole mix. all you'll do is just take your fork and stir it. if you like, you can add a little salt. i know that we kind of always joke that mike likes a little salt. this has everything in it that you need. we have this in our produce department just down to the right of the avocados. >> alan: this makes it so much easier. >>> quick and easy and fast and good and good for you. >>> fantastic. >>> really good.