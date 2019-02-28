Clear

I-29 Fatal Crash

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 7:54 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

a crash on i-29 near mound city. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. the accident happened around 2:30 yesterday afternoon according to missouri state highway patrol -- 64-year-old john glebavicius was driving north on the interstate, about mile mark 78 when he traveled off the east side of the road. that's when he hit an embankment and overturned. glebavicius was pronounced dead on scene. troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
