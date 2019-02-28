Speech to Text for I-29 Fatal Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a crash on i-29 near mound city. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt. the accident happened around 2:30 yesterday afternoon according to missouri state highway patrol -- 64-year-old john glebavicius was driving north on the interstate, about mile mark 78 when he traveled off the east side of the road. that's when he hit an embankment and overturned. glebavicius was pronounced dead on scene. troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.