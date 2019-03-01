Speech to Text for Northwest men top washburn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one ranked northwest men have a shot to finish off the regular season undefeated... and they would need to do it against the second seed in the central region.. that second seed in the region.. the washburn ichabods..== we start with diego bernard... driving and spining his way to the basket.. a casual six point from bernard but ten board from the freshman..== later.. its ryan welty... hitting one of his four -----three pointers... finished with 14.. cats up nine at the break.. 35-26..== second half here come the after burners... trevor hudgins.. nice little scoop lay-up.. 11 points for hudgins one of four guys in double figures.. the other two ryan hawkins with 18.. and the miaa player of the year... at least he should be the miaa player of the year... joey witthus... joey buckets finsihed with 19 on the night... northwest wins 72-49..