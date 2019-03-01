Clear

Northwest men top washburn

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

one ranked northwest men have a shot to finish off the regular season undefeated... and they would need to do it against the second seed in the central region.. that second seed in the region.. the washburn ichabods..== we start with diego bernard... driving and spining his way to the basket.. a casual six point from bernard but ten board from the freshman..== later.. its ryan welty... hitting one of his four -----three pointers... finished with 14.. cats up nine at the break.. 35-26..== second half here come the after burners... trevor hudgins.. nice little scoop lay-up.. 11 points for hudgins one of four guys in double figures.. the other two ryan hawkins with 18.. and the miaa player of the year... at least he should be the miaa player of the year... joey witthus... joey buckets finsihed with 19 on the night... northwest wins 72-49..
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
