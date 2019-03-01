Speech to Text for Bearcat women top ichabods

austin meyer's squad looking to end the season on the right note...and you better believe they did..probably the best performance all year came tonight from the bearcats.. mallory mcconkey turns and puts it up and in 23 on the night from mcconkey.== northwest leads 16-4 after one..==later...kendey eaton continuing a strong performance late in the season..that three part of a 20 point performance..==next up was ericka schlosser hitting from three to add 11.. and the bearcat women go into the offseason with some momentum..taking down washburn..72-70..