Clear

Bearcat women top ichabods

Bearcat women top ichabods

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Bearcat women top ichabods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

austin meyer's squad looking to end the season on the right note...and you better believe they did..probably the best performance all year came tonight from the bearcats.. mallory mcconkey turns and puts it up and in 23 on the night from mcconkey.== northwest leads 16-4 after one..==later...kendey eaton continuing a strong performance late in the season..that three part of a 20 point performance..==next up was ericka schlosser hitting from three to add 11.. and the bearcat women go into the offseason with some momentum..taking down washburn..72-70..
Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events