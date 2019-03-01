Speech to Text for Lions Club set to host 66th annual Pancake Days this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all about that. >> alan: we're back on live at five now. we've moved pancake days a little earlier, a couple weeks. no one's gonna complain about that. this is a fun event every year. >>> it is, it's our 65th annual. >> alan: i've been around for at least 20 of them or so. what's fun is for people that like their breakfast for di dinner. >>> all you can eat at all times of the day. >> alan: let's get the schedule. >>> starts tomorrow, bright and early, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. tomorrow and saturday. and then 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on sunday. we've had a location change as well. >> alan: lots of folks are used to going to the armory, but you've moved it this year. >>> it's on 49 terrace right off of frederick. >> alan: starting bright and early. and how many of you are involved in doing this? knowing what it takes for fundraising projects, it takes a whole team to get this done. >>> you know, it does. we probably have a core team of maybe 10-15. volunteer wise, maybe around 40-50. but we serve around 5,000 or so. >> alan: 5,000. how much pancake batter do you go through? do you have any idea? it is a ton. >>> it is a ton. we've been out there all day today and we unloaded 145 ten pound bags. do the math on that. >> alan: that's a lot of pancake flipping through the weekend. why have you done this for 66 years? >>> this is the lions club, our biggest fundraiser of the year. we have this one and this is our big money raiser. a lot of the money goes to optical research, our main focus. and the rest is donated to local non-profits and causes throughout the year in the st. joe community. >> alan: i know lions club is involved in a lot of different things, which is great. getting together as a group is a fun event for you as club members as well. >>> it is. it's fun from our side and hopefully it's fun for everybody that comes out. we have the pancakes, we have raffle prizes, tickets all weekend. and then we have a pancake eating contest on saturday. >> alan: now, what's the time limit? how many pancakes in what amount of time? >>> i think it's ten minutes. whoever can eat the most. >> alan: do you know what the record is for that? >>> it's a lot. >> alan: awful lot. boy, watch them go. we'll give you a chance here to talk about lions club. i know you're always looking for more members. >>> we are, we are. we do have three local clubs in town who are all involved in the pancake weekend. myself downtown. and then we have the southside club and an eastside club. >> alan: different times of the week, different days. >>> absolutely. we love anyone who's interested to come out and take a look. >> alan: starting bright and early tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and again, 7:00 to 7:00 tomorrow. 7:00 to 7:00 on saturday. sunday, 7:00 to 2:00 p.m. i know lots of folks buy their tickets and go at least 2-3 times. they can't get enough pancakes and why not? >>> absolutely. >> alan: tickets are $6 in advance, $7 at the door. >>> if you can get them this evening, you can get them in advance. if not, it's $7 at the door. kids under 12 are half price. under 3 are free. >> alan: great. jacob dylan with the st. joseph lions club. it is pancake time and i think