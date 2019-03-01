Speech to Text for UCP Chili Cook-Off tradition continues this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back. >> julie: welcome back to live at five. it will be a food filled weekend for sure. we talked about the pancake days. it's also the ucp chili cook off. we are here with marcia and isaiah. how are you guys? >>> good. >> alan: good, you like >>> no. [laughter] >> alan: say yes, it's my favorite food. i love chili. well, this is a big thing for ucp every year. hundreds and hundreds of folks come down for it. 33rd year for this? >>> 33rd year for it, yes it is. >> alan: you've got your job. if you're not gonna be eating much chili, what are you gonna be doing during the day? >>> i'll be handing out trophies to the people that win. >> alan: do you try it at all? some of them are pretty good, aren't they? >>> yes. >> alan: you're learning how to say yes. why do you do this every year? >>> it's our big fundraiser. we have some revenue from outside sources, it does not nearly cover our costs of the developmentally disabled individuals that we serve. we serve children and adults. >> alan: you're a physical therapist? >>> yes, i am. >> alan: what do you do in your job? >>> i have threefolds. i see children in their home through the agency birth to 3. we have a 3 to 5-year-old pre-school. we provide therapies within the pre-school. and then i have older kids that i see after school to give supplemental therapy. >> alan: how old are you young man? >>> i'm 12. i'll be 13 on june 26th. >> alan: you're gonna be a teenager here pretty soon. >>> yes. >> alan: wow, all right. do you go through some of the physical therapy, too? >>> yes. >> alan: what kind of exercises do you do? >>> i do -- >> alan: does she get you tired? does she tire you out? >>> yeah. it helps me get stronger. >> alan: it helps you get stronger. that's good. that is great. what kind of a joy is it for you working with the kids and seeing them improve and gain strength and advance? >>> i love it. i've done this since 1980. i'm not ready to quit yet. i just get so much pleasure from seeing the kids do as well as they can. we try to get them to the optimum functioning that they can so that they can play. isaiah loves to play ball. he plays baseball with special olympics and we practice on those kinds of things. >> alan: what position do you play? do you play them all? you just hit the ball real hard, i bet. >>> i play outfield. >> alan: i can't play outfield, i miss the ball every time. you're a lot better than me. >>> i don't catch it. if it comes to me, i grab it and throw it and they get the people out. >> alan: you got it. well, you were a treat to talk to. again, the ucp chili cook off is coming up on sunday. doors open at 11:00 to 2:30. gonna be a lot of fun. we'll have one