Speech to Text for New statewide abortion bill passes house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over legal abortions has made it to the floor of the missouri house. legislators in jefferson city have passed a bill that many say would essentially ban the procedure kq2's ron johnson got some local reaction to this the proposal <<this week, the show me state is showing the nation where it stands on abortion [libby owens] this is one of the strongest pro-life bills in the united states a bill that would essentially ban most abortions in the state has successfully made its way through the house of representatives.[owens] it's protecting unborn babies and it's going to help women regarding health and safety issuessupporters of the bill say it's a major step in the fight to save the unborn, but those who disagree say the bill intrudes upon the rights of women to chose what's best of them.[derek evans] this is a moral issue related to woman and the autonomy they have to make decisions over their own body.opponents of this bill say it gives too much power to the government [evans] the legislature certainly shouldn't have the ability to come in and make those healthcare decisions for them. there's also different viewpoints on whether or not this bill is in the best interest of the state, some feel it doesn't represent them well [evans] i think it shows just how extremely out of touch the republican legislature iswhile supporters say legislators are listening to their constituents [owens] i don't think a lot of them would be surprised that missouri is going in this direction and that this is a priority for the state.they also say the responsibility of protecting life falls on more than just legislators[owens] it's also about what i can do as a neighbor, as a citizen, a friend and a family member to support the miracle of life. ron johnson kq2 news>> the bill will now head to the senate to be heard, should it pass there it would go to the governor's desk. in the past, governor mike parson has spoke out in favor of