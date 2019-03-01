Clear
BREAKING NEWS: No charges in officer-involved shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

College athletes connect to young students

College athletes connect to young students

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:57 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for College athletes connect to young students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

western athletes scored big in the classroom today.... kq2's madeline mcclain found out why the men's golf team stopped by carden park elementary this afternoon. missouri western men's golf team tee'd up for a big crowd. but these eight college players weren't playing on the green they were visiting carden park elementary school to get the ball rolling on a mentorship program."remember, you're heroes to them," lauridsen said.the players split up into three sixth-grade classrooms to introduce themselves and answer any of the students questions the kids had plenty..."how many push-ups can you do?""do you like to read?""what's high school like?"cole roberts is a senior on the team -- but he told one class that he didn't really start golfing until high school...roberts is just one of many missouri western golfers who will visit carden park this year.the united way facilitates a partnership between missouri western teams and local schools. western's football team has breakfast with edison kids on tuesdays. "it makes me feel good to see the kids smile, especially since you don't know what they might have going on at home," golden said.the program connects college athletes to young students -- and for some it will be something they never forget..."it was fun," she said, smiling wide.
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 19°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events