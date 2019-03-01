Speech to Text for College athletes connect to young students

western athletes scored big in the classroom today.... kq2's madeline mcclain found out why the men's golf team stopped by carden park elementary this afternoon. missouri western men's golf team tee'd up for a big crowd. but these eight college players weren't playing on the green they were visiting carden park elementary school to get the ball rolling on a mentorship program."remember, you're heroes to them," lauridsen said.the players split up into three sixth-grade classrooms to introduce themselves and answer any of the students questions the kids had plenty..."how many push-ups can you do?""do you like to read?""what's high school like?"cole roberts is a senior on the team -- but he told one class that he didn't really start golfing until high school...roberts is just one of many missouri western golfers who will visit carden park this year.the united way facilitates a partnership between missouri western teams and local schools. western's football team has breakfast with edison kids on tuesdays. "it makes me feel good to see the kids smile, especially since you don't know what they might have going on at home," golden said.the program connects college athletes to young students -- and for some it will be something they never forget..."it was fun," she said, smiling wide.