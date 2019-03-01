Speech to Text for HOYAS founders, LaDawndra Robbs inducted into Black Archives Hall of Fame

delinquent. first it was a plan to get midtown st. joseph kids involved in organized sports. then it became something more. the men who founded the st. joseph hoyas youth basketball team are mentors and leaders in their community -- and have now been recognized for their accomplishments by being named into the black archives' hall of fame. <<among the 2019 inductees into the black archies hall of fame were a bunch of hoyas.the men are coaches of a mid city youth basketball team that has a goal of winning both on and off the court"it's helping our kids achieve success. the hoya basketball organization helps kids do better and build personality and character." founders by gary wilkinson, junior and craig curtis saw a need for more good adult role models for the midtown community, "if they need us for something sometimes they can't go to parents, they can go to us. the parents are ok with it and it takes a village to raise kids and that's something we're reinstituting in a different way." "the same kids that played in the organization when they were little are coming back and coaching and being mentors for the other kids." jimmy jackson is one of those who've gone full cycle -- from player to mentor. "basketball saved my life. i see a lot of kids today that went through a lot of the same struggles as me. single parent mom, no father." "i've been doing it for 12years and love every moment of it. it's my passion i believe. going forward, what i'm pursuing in life is to help kids and be that mentor." and while the hoyas are being inducted into the black archives hall of fame, they say their team is for everyone. "it does help others know that there's something better no matter what color you are who you are or where you're from. we're here to serve everyone in the community.">> also inducted into the black archives hall of fame tonight was ladawndra robbs who has been board president of the bartlett center in st joseph and is also an exhibit volunteer and researcher for the black