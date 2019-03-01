Speech to Text for United Way

community. >>> eric and kylie are here to talk about sink the boat. guys, this is the first time for sink the boat, so we don't know anything about it. it's not an established event like pancake days or the spaghetti dinner from the rotary. so you guys have some splaining to do. >>> we just want to be a good thing for the community. i'm with savannah marine. we started selling boats two years ago. we're gonna set a couple boats outside. >>> both will be parked at high v. people can make donations monday through saturday of next week. just pick up a couple extra items when you're going through the store and drop them off in the boxes at the front. on saturday, we'll actually have volunteers there to collect the donations from people. and we'll have a bigger boat pending no snow. a little bit of work to do. >>> yeah, that's a pretty nifty possibility. obviously, you don't really want to sink a boat. [laughter] >>> if you bring enough, we'll bail it out. [laughter] >>> i think we've got some boy scouts that are gonna help us out on saturday. >>> we do. >>> should be a good help. >>> let's put the information back up on the screen one last time. sink the boat, a brand new event. of course, it is march 4th through 9th. you've got several days to really bring some canned goods in and help out with this. donations dropped off or distributed to area food pantries. not a better cause than that anywhere. you guys are doing some great work. good to see a new event come up. >>> if somebody's looking to volunteer, we've got time slots on saturday the 9th where they can come help and hand out fliers to shoppers and collect donations. >>>