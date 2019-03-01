Speech to Text for UCP Chili Cook Off

to the test when we come back. >>> long time chili cook off tradition continues this weekend. the ucp chili cook off is sunday at st. joseph's civic arena. we don't have to wait to try one of the entrees. christina is here to share her recipe. this smells amazing. >>> thank you. >>> it smells like you've been smoking some meat for a long time. >>> it's beef and pork and we do everything in layers for our chili. we have sauteed onions, sauteed jalapenos, roasted corn. i was roasting the corn earlier so their mouths were watering over there, which is nice. we do sauteed onions, peppers. we have our beef and pork here. building it all together here so these guys can actually try it when we get off air. see how many of them come stomping down the steps to enjoy it here shortly. >>> no kidding. >>> every single one of them, i think. >>> we've got some spices over here. couple of them i'm not gonna release. we'll just say it's our secret spice. this is our house secret spice. we won't release it to the public today. some of these others we'll talk about. we have our garlic, our salt h here. also ground mustard, some honey. gotta have the honey, right? >>> i didn't know that. >>> you do have to have the honey. nice little pop to it. ucp's been doing this for a long time. we're really honored to be part of it this year. we all have a good time working together at the event. >>> does it scare you at all? >>> not at all, not at all. it's all for fun. all goes to charity. >>> all for a good cause. we have some items in the >>> we'll be right back. >>> we still have to wait longer. >>> it's piping hot. that's the way i like my food though, piping hot. >>> you want to talk a little more? >>> yes, absolutely. the ucp, the organization on sunday that we're raising all this money for at civic arena, pop down at 2:00. that's when the tasting begins. the money that's raised all stays in the community. servicing over 400 children and adults in our area. definitely come down and check it out. the money all stays local. that's what we're all about. all about local. everybody come down and help support. you get to taste over 65 ch chilis on sunday. >>> and it's this coming sunday. >>> this sunday. we'll all be down there cooking chili. >>> the snow will be done by then, too. >>> the snow will be done. no snow on sunday. come down, you'll be fine. >>> this is incredible. >>> a lot of flavor going on? >>> mm-hmm. >>> that's what we want. >>> i can taste the brown sugar and the honey. i was a little leery about it, but what an element it adds to this. i see why you make it every time. >>> thanks, guys. there's a lot of chilis to try out. a lot of bars involved, a lot of local businesses involved. come down and show your support. >>> thanks so much for joining us. we'll see you back again