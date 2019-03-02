Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

stanberry tops worth county

stanberry tops worth county

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for stanberry tops worth county

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

girls..taking on worth county with a trip to the class 1 final four on the line..==in the first madilyn sager...hits the deep two...makes it 6-4.. ===but just before the quarter..anna gladstone weaves through for a beautfiul finish..6 all after one..=== but the bulldogs come alive in the second..==thanks in part by lilly osborn..puts on a clinic..step back three.. bang...she's got a fifty cal she's gotta cool off and put back in the holster..==the stanberry crowed is jacked.. litterally...==the bulldogs outscored worth county 20-6 in the second quarter to give them enough of a cushion to win in the end 51-30 advancing to the state final
Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events