Speech to Text for stanberry tops worth county

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

girls..taking on worth county with a trip to the class 1 final four on the line..==in the first madilyn sager...hits the deep two...makes it 6-4.. ===but just before the quarter..anna gladstone weaves through for a beautfiul finish..6 all after one..=== but the bulldogs come alive in the second..==thanks in part by lilly osborn..puts on a clinic..step back three.. bang...she's got a fifty cal she's gotta cool off and put back in the holster..==the stanberry crowed is jacked.. litterally...==the bulldogs outscored worth county 20-6 in the second quarter to give them enough of a cushion to win in the end 51-30 advancing to the state final