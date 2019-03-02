Clear
BENTON WINS DISTRICTS

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 12:44 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

in winnetonka... the lady cards going for yet another district championship.. they'll have to do it against.. smithville===the lady cards are known for defense so here's some defnse..bailey russell with the steal and turning into ponts..== smithville trying to make it a game..alexis moes hits from three..===then moes goes down low..two for smithville..20-10 lady cards after one====but gabby fuller takes over..from down town..drills it..four threes in the first half for fuller====39-19 half===here's more gabby fuller...fakes the outside shot..drives to the cup..falls.....====and why not some more fuller..she scores again for 25 on the night... benton wins another district championship by final score of 54-36..gabby..coach fuller... what'd you think? (sot)
Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
