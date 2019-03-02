Speech to Text for BENTON WINS DISTRICTS

in winnetonka... the lady cards going for yet another district championship.. they'll have to do it against.. smithville===the lady cards are known for defense so here's some defnse..bailey russell with the steal and turning into ponts..== smithville trying to make it a game..alexis moes hits from three..===then moes goes down low..two for smithville..20-10 lady cards after one====but gabby fuller takes over..from down town..drills it..four threes in the first half for fuller====39-19 half===here's more gabby fuller...fakes the outside shot..drives to the cup..falls.....====and why not some more fuller..she scores again for 25 on the night... benton wins another district championship by final score of 54-36..gabby..coach fuller... what'd you think? (sot)