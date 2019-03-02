Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

LAFAYETTE WINS DISTRICTS

LAFAYETTE WINS DISTRICTS

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 12:48 AM
Updated: Mar. 2, 2019 12:48 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for LAFAYETTE WINS DISTRICTS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can the irish make it a st. joseph sweep...they'll have to do it against..host winnetonka..==we start with anthony triplett winnetonka... drives left hand=====but ike book wants one from three. nothing but net..====9-7 laf at 1st ====winnetonka answers in the second..ally oop to triplett but as great as that was..====cooper davidson says check this out fam...three ball and the foul.. four point play====31-29 half winnetonka ===4th qt.. jacob williamson three pi0nt playto tie game up at 51...====but the lafayette wins 57-53 (sot) the stanberry
Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events