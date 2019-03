Speech to Text for mid-buch vs skyline

skiyline girls in the way of the lady dragons attempt for a second straight trip to the final four..== first half..back and forth.. justine barb takes it all the way..==but jaele barber responds with a drive of her own..she led the game with 19 but we'll see her a bit later ==into the third..the dragons fell down 38-31..brylee kemper helps trim the defict and eventually give mid-buch the lead late in the fourth..== with less than a minute to go.. mid- buch leads 55-53..until lilly whitten drives and ties it at 55..==but with little time left..jaele barber is fouled..==she makes one of two free throws to make it 56-55.. ==skyline's whitten goes for the win..but misses..clock expirers..the lady dragons head to springfield with a win over skyline..final score 56- 55