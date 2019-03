Speech to Text for trenton beats pius x

to lee's summit high school.. where the class three girls quarterfinal was taking place between st. pius the tenth... and undefeated trenton...==== we take you to early in the first quarter...where malott drives and dished it down low to natalie rippy for two and pius strikes first...===but ainsley tolson for trenton will get the and one...keeping the bulldogs going...==the first quarter goes to pius 14-9...===trenton starts to close the gap..with this eurostep from ===but its olivia ervie who knocks down a big three for pius...====at the half it's 19-17 trenton =====the bulldogs would take over the second half...with some big buckets from salem croy...and mikah hurley... trenton stays undefeated getting the win 50-35...we were able to talk to trenton head coach brian upton after the game..