Speech to Text for Plattsburg beats skyline

the plattsburg boys looking to continue a historic season.. need to get past skyline first..==plattsburg was on fire to start opens the game with a three and he finished the quarter with a three..six three's to open up the game..19 on the night..plattsburg up 22-10 after one..==second quarter a different story..skyline scores 14 unanswered..24-22 skyline at the half..==second half..plattsburg goes on a 12-4 run to take a 34-28 lead.. ==but jumping to the fourth skyline crawls back to tie it at 47..==after a couple of free throws made with under 30 seconds to golawson beem tries to get a look at scoring it's stolen away out..and plattsburg takes the win and advances to the schools first final four appearance.. (sot)