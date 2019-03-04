Speech to Text for northside and southside

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state championship... <<script: lafayette from the north side..... benton from the south side.... both schools repping st. joe and understand the platform.... sot: gabby fuller "we are hyped we're ready." script: both schools have a strong history of basketball.... and for lafayette winning districts isnt new... sot: kevin bristol "they've been here before alright, so they knew what to expect and they knew to lead us to this championship." script: for the benton lady cardinals.... they know that winning districts is just part of the state tournament check list.... and in order to become state champs they still have work to do. sot: kerstyn "they knew what was at stake here and they did absolutely everything that they could, i put everything on these kids, but they know we're not done yet they know this is not the pinacol they know this is not it." script: this seasoned group for benton understood their timeline going into this season... and knew that it was going to take a full team effort sot: gabby fuller "senior year lay it out all on the court that's all the rest of us seniors have said is everything out there saying to the freshman don't let us down we're counting on you." script: lafayette struggled early in the year to be on the same page... and had to work to have good team chemistry... and through their adversity... the fighting irish have now won four straight district titles... sot: kevin bristol "it shows how tough they are man three coaches in four years it's going to take a minute for us to gel and i think the second half of the season is what you've seen." script: lafayette and benton have peaked at the right time... and for these coaches this is where they want to be... sot: >> both benton