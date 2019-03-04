Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

pancake days live shot

pancake days live shot

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 3:34 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 3:34 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

Speech to Text for pancake days live shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

annual lion's club "pancakes days"... the st. joseph lions club is serving up some hot pancakes for a good cause. and kq2's dane hawkins is there with more about what "pancakes day" is all about. dane... again -- the lions club is serving pancakes until seven o'clock tonight... tomorrow from 7 a-m to 7 p- m... and sunday -- 7 a-m to 2 p-m... tickets at the door are $7-dollars...kids 3 and younger are free. the knights of columbus is at 1205 north 49th
Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -14°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -16°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -14°
Cameron
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -16°
Fairfax
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -22°
Frigid temperatures are expected overnight with dangerous wind chills to start the day on Monday. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 degrees with winds coming from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events