Speech to Text for Annual Pancake Days returns for second day

back... many brought their appetite to the 66th annual pancake days event today at the knights of columbus... but as we're about to explain - - they also brought their hearts to support a good cause. <<ron johnson reporting flipping flapjacks for a good cause.we've always loved the pancakes, they're good.a cold saturday morning didn't stop people from checking out this year's pancake days at the knights of columbus.they have a good breakfast for everybody who wants to come out.all three of the local lion's club organizations in st joseph come together for this event, members of the lion's club say it's a tradition that goes back 66 years. and we're going strong every year, we hope to do it for another 66 years. club members say they've made a lot of pancakeswe average a little over about 5,000 people a year, you take that 3 pancakes per person, we're making over 15,000 pancakes nonstop over a three day weekend.and each pancake breakfast sold means more money that goes to a good cause, club members say the proceeds from the event help the visually impairedand then the rest of the money goes back to the st joe community throughout the year, various causes approach us and we'll donate.we donate nearly $20,000 every year back to helping people out in our community.out in the dining area, we spoke many who say they share that spirit of giving. we just like to come out and donate to a good cause it's wonderful, our community is such a caring community, in fact, my wife and i bought more than just a couple of tickets so we could come again tomorrow. club members say it's their simple way to give back one pancake at a time it's a fun fundraiser but the money goes to a great cause, come out enjoy some pancakes we'd