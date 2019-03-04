Speech to Text for MWSU Athletics shows support for wounded former football player

the missouri western football team and athletic department are gathering support through a go-fund-me account for a former player... todd shelton was a victim of a drive-by shooting in the st. louis area two weeks ago and is in critical condition... shelton played for missouri western from 2006 until 2009... and is currently a high school teacher and coach in the st. louis area... former griffon teammate patrick st. louis says he's hoping for the best when it comes to his former teammate... (sot patrick st. louis, co- offensive coordinator: "it's just hard ya know because it's kind of a waiting game. he's fighting and you just don't know day-to-day, so don't really know if you're going to get good news or bad news each day, so you're just waiting and he's a fighter and he's been fighting and i know he'll keep it up.") for more information about the gofundme to help shelton, visit our website... kq2-dot-com.