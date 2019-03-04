Speech to Text for First responders warn of the dangers of ice ponds

temperatures stuck in the deep freeze, first reponders want people to be aware of the dangers of venturing out onto bodies of water that have been iced over... kq2's ron johnson caught up with local fire and e-m-s crews to explain why venturing out on icy water is a bad idea: <<ron johnson reporting this cold winter has left many of area ponds frozen over, but if you're thinking of taking your chances on the ice, first responders want you to think again. my recommendation is staying off all bodies of water.they say there are several reasons why venturing out on an icy pond is a bad idea.the ice needs to be extremely thick to support an individual there's no way to really tell how safe the ice is.the month of march generally means warmer temperatures and that could pose a danger to people who are thinking about venturing out on ponds like these.the st. joseph fire department says they train for situations like this, they even showed us what they have to wear in those frigid waters.these are the sterns cold water ice rescue suits they're a neoprene style. if you find yourself submerged in icy waters without one those suits, buchanan county e-m-s says it's only a matter of time before serious damage is done to the body.hypothermia sets on fairly rapidly so should you get in that water you don't have that much time to get out, when hypothermia sets in your ability to function and assist yourself greatly decreases. and just because its cold outside doesn't necessarily mean that ice is safe.there's wildlife, the way the sun hits it, the rain we had a couple weeks ago. that really deteriorates the ice pretty rapidly ron johnson kq2 news>> the st. joseph fire department says it hasn't seen many water incidents within city limits, but fire-fighters have seen a small number of ice deaths in rural parts of our area in