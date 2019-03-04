Speech to Text for St. Joseph native wins local spelling bee

the road to this year's scripps national spelling bee ran through st. joseph today. the best spellers from across northwest missouri met at st. francis xavier church this afternoon to determine who would represent the area on the national stage. the winner of today's bee is a st. joseph native -- eighth grader natalie burnett walked away with the win she tells us what she is looking forward to most about competing on the national stage. (sot natalie burnett, winner: "mostly, the experience and getting to meet new people, and just learn new things from it. it just sounds fun.") burnett recieves an all- expenses-paid trip to maryland for the national competition, which begins