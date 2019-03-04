Speech to Text for 8 Chick-fil-A employees awarded $2500 scholarships

to work came with a little more cash for 8 employees at the st. joseph chick-fil-a today. in front of staff and family, eight student employees were awarded 25 hundred dollar scholarships. this was part of chick-fil-a's remarkable future scholarship program. each stuent will be able to use the money on tuition, books, fees, or other education related expenses. management at the store says that each student is very deserving. (sot ruthie seitz, owner/operator: "these are just the greatest kids to get to work with. they are just so inspiring um, i just know they are changing the future. they are really going to go on and do just huge things. i'm just so honored to get to work with them every day.") since 1973, chick-fil-a has helped more than 50 thousand staff members and invested a total of 75 million dollars in scholarships.