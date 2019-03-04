Speech to Text for Mark your calendar for a night of poetry and dance at MWSU

we'll be right back. >>> dr. mary anne is here now to talk about an event coming up. and the event is for? >>> it's to promote our english department and our dance department. we try to make it interdisciplinary. this year, we're really excited. it's gonna be a poet. he won an emmy for writing songs about hiv in haiti. teaches at the university of nebraska. he's published 21 books. it's free and open to the public. the author will be here signing his books. and i'm actually, this is the creative writing magazine that we make. it's also kind of a celebration of the launch. >>> have you done this year after year or is this the first one? >>> i started at missouri western in 2014 and started this project of bringing in a major author and linking it to our magazine and trying to work with other artists on campus. we've worked with theatre students, art students. this is the first year with dance. >>> so it's a good half a decade that you've been doing this kind of promotion then. >>> two years ago, we filled potter hall theatre. that was really exciting. we brought taylor molly who's a big youtube poet. he filled kemper hall. we try to kind of book a venue that we think is the right size for the author. i've been hearing some buzz about him coming here. i think the dance element will bring out some dance students. his stuff is very expansive and kind of globally focused. he's just a wonderful person to look into and be around. >>> we've got the information out there one more time. yibt even know missouri western had a dance department. wednesday, march