BREAKING NEWS: Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills 90210,' dead at 52
A little warmer on Tuesday
A little warmer on Tuesday
Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
11°
Hi: 14° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Maryville
Clear
12°
Hi: 11° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Clear
11°
Hi: 13° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Cameron
Clear
11°
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -6°
Fairfax
Clear
11°
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -5°
Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
Most Popular Stories
SJSD cancels class Monday due to extreme cold
Abandoned car found in creek
CLOSINGS: Check Full List of Closings Due to Winter Weather
Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Riverdale,' dead at 52
5 minutes of warning, then tornadoes so powerful they killed 23 people in Alabama
St. Joseph native wins local spelling bee
MWSU Athletics shows support for wounded former football player
KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves out, dangerously cold air in place
MoDOT issuing "no travel advisory" during winter storm
SJFD responds to house fire on S. 9th Street Saturday night
