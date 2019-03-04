Speech to Text for Severe weather preparedness

be preparing now tornado sound bill harris: "for one county, this has been a horrific event for lee county." houses swept away trees snapped like toothpicks and in just one day more deaths from tornadoes than all of last year...with most damage in lee county, alabama sheriff jay jones lee county, al: "this hurts my heart. i love this county. and it's extremely upsetting to me to see these people hurting like this and families that have lost loved ones." sunday's tornado outbreak coming at a time as people in the midwest are preparing for this year's severe weather bill brinton: "everybody in st. joseph, everybody in america should have a plan of what happens when you have severe weather." the next several days are meant to get people ready because severe weather happens here too. bill brinton: "we have had in the past uh we've probably had two or three tornadoes that came and touched down in different places in buchanan county and st. joseph." so before funnels touch down. bill brinton: "you need to have a kit, you need to have supplies for two or three days in a safe place. you need to have money, you need to have all of those things that will help you get through if you are involved in a tornado and lose everything." and if a tornado warning is issued bill brinton: "people should move to the lower part of their house if they have a basement. and if not, find someplace safe inside their house, inside their closet, maybe in their bathtub or whatever. some place that protects you from the outside." have a weather radio -- watch the tv make plans because severe weather season is not far away bill brinton: "just pay attention to what is going on around you because the ultimate responsibility for your family is with you. you need to take care of your family." colton cichoracki kq2 news