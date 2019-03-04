Speech to Text for Edward Jones

we'll be right back. >>> we're back on live at five now joined by gabe from edward jones. i guess you're gonna coach us up a little bit. wouldn't a trip to aruba sound good? >>> sounds pretty good. >>> sounds pretty good. i wish i knew someone that was going to aruba. that's you because you've been coached up well as far as your finances. that's kind of what you're here to talk about today. >>> yeah, so life coaches aim to better our lives. they look at what you have in terms of your current household setting, what dreams and aspirations you have and they try to incorporate way tos better improve your situation. >>> so that you're motivated to do it yourself. >>> we're looking to create personal relationships with clients to have a deep understanding of what's important to them. and so through that process, we want to help to create a plan that a life coach will help to create and help to better your life. we're trying to do that on the financial side. >>> i haven't found that money tree yet. i guess that's some of your coaching in trying to prioritize and get you there. >>> absolutely. first thing you've got to do to be able to make it to a goal or an end point is have the plan to begin with. a lot of times if you share that plan with somebody and what we know as an accountability type relationship, your success rate goes up tremendously. so first thing we want to do is to help somebody create a plan. within that plan, we want to maybe prioritize some of the goals to determine which ones are most important and which ones maybe are of secondary importance. >>> what about being realistic? let's say i'm in my .50's now and i want to retire in two years and i haven't started any kind of planning yet, i'm in trouble. >>> that's part of my job, to coach you through what you can do and what is a reasonable goal and what is not very reasonable at this point. >> alan: so easy to start earlier. >>> the earlier you start, the better. >> alan: create the plan, identify and prioritize. what's this move beyond your comfort zone? >>> a lot of investors may not have a tolerance or comfort with risk. so they can come in and we can ask several questions to determine when they want to retire and how they'd like to retire. but that lack of comfort with risk maybe keeps them from owning instruments that would grow the money to the bucket size we need. >>> investing if you want a 10% growth rate, you're going to have to be ready. >>> you're gonna have to take some pretty big risks for the long term. and so my job is to coach that indi individual. if we want to get to these goals, we may have to move out beyond our comfort to attain that rate of return necessary to get to the end goal. >>> between these three, creating the plan, identifying the priorities, you can put together a thick little booklet like this for someone to figure out and follow page by page and it's magic. >>> i wouldn't say it's magic. what we've gotta do is we've got to follow through. in that relationship process, we create the plan, we identify the most important goal, maybe what are secondary goals. through communication and education, we move somebody out beyond their comfort zone. if they're very conservative-minded. and then we consistently review that process. because over time, life changes may change your plan or may change the priority of which goals are important to you. >>> if you want to lose weight, you've gotta create that plan for that and have mile markers along the way. >>> absolutely. baby steps. >>> baby steps, that is right. tough one to do. gosh, you just want to buy a new tv sometimes. >>> that's right. needs versus wants. >>> how can people reach you at edward jones? >>> i'm down there by the wal-mart. 279-5891. or stop in and we'll schedule to take a snapshot