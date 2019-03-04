Clear

Jay Martin from United Way joins us

turn those clocks ahead one hour. >>> hopefully we spring forward that temperature a little bit. thanks, mike. jay martin here from united way. we're here to talk about a big event, it's dr. seusses birthday. how are you? >>> i'm great. dr. seusses birthday was last friday and we're a week behind, but we're still going. >>> you can always celebrate. you've got an event that you do every year that's a lot of fun. >>> we do. dr. seuss's birthday brunch will be this saturday at 10:00. it is really a great collaboration between a lot of good organizations. we want people to come out and have fun, have a good time. we want people, every single activity we do is gonna be based on early literacy. it's gonna be fun. the topics just are all over the place. kids can always find a dr. seuss book that appeals to them that they like. we're gonna have a speech machine there for the speech fans. i think last year we hit around 500 people coming. of course people come and go, so the center is always, we use the whole center. it doesn't ever feel too awful crowded. it's a great event. >>> free green eggs and ham and a book to go with it. >>> that's right. >>> do they need to sign up? >>> nope, just show up. 10:00 at the
