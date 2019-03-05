Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Chili Bread Bowl

on friday. had some extra bread dough left last week. people know their chili. especially after the cook off. so what makes your chili so special? >>> well, we just make it to where everybody will enjoy it. it's not too spicy. i love chili, all different kinds. this is what we hope appeals to everybody. >>> standard fare there. >>> standard, yeah. >>> we always make ours the night before and let it sit all night. and then we put it on early in the morning and let it cook all day. it cooks for quite a while, probably six hours i would say. >>> sometimes you can get those chilies that you eat them and it's just too hot. >>> too spicy? >>> too spicy. alan likes the spicy chilies. >>> just the littlest bit. >>> i do, too. i like spicy. but too much is too much. >>> and so on the special menu is the bread bowl chili and a side salad. >>> side salad, yes. >>> how much does that go for? >>> gonna be $9.99. >>> that is a big bread bowl with a lot of chili. you were very nice to us, you gave us a couple of pies for our spaghetti event. that was very nice. what's the big pie seller today? >>> cherry, double cherry pie. and i made a german chocolate cake today. >>> how many pies do you make for the day? pies and cakes? >>> oh gosh, we sell probably three on a normal day. >>> i know you had to crank out a couple extra. >>> that's all right. i just hope the coconut cream wasn't runny. [laughter] >>> what are your hours? >>> we're opening at 7:00 a.m. >>> for breakfast, we open at 7 7:00. >>> what's your best breakfast seller? >>> biscuits and gravy. that's the staple. >>> i understand that. we've got the bread bowl going here, gonna put the chili in it, we're gonna eat the salad and we're gonna warm up. >>> >>> we are back. we're just talking about the physics of chili here and spaghetti. we're back, we're gonna pour this into bread bowls here. you said it's too bad you can't cut these in half. mike, what was your answer to that? >>> i love to share everybody. [laughter] >>> i hope i can pour this in here without spilling it. there we go. >>> look at that. my goodness. this is the friday special. >>> what's the special tomorrow? >>> tomorrow is chicken fried steak day.