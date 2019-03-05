Speech to Text for Presidential search wraps up with finalists taking turns in hot seat

from 70...to 3. missouri western is down to their final three presidential candidates. and tonight, people know just a little bit more about one. more than 150 people filed into spratt hall to listen to matthew wilson. wilson is currently a university of akron law professor ...but he also previously served as the university's president for almost 2 years. he told the packed auditorium that he wanted to make missouri western a destination, not an after thought. (sot) . on wednesday, the second of the three finalists will be in st. joseph. that will be terisa riley from the university of texas a&m kingsville... julianne mazachek from washburn university will then be in for interviews and meeting the public on friday. those forums will also be held in spratt hall... both at 3:15 p.m.