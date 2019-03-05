Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
St. Joseph Transit unveils nine brand new buses
St. Joseph Transit unveils nine brand new buses
Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 11:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
20°
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
21°
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
20°
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
19°
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
20°
Hi: 20° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Abandoned car found in creek
Missouri man admits to sex with girl transported by his grandma, mom
Luke Perry, star of 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Riverdale,' dead at 52
Police: Man Found in Abandoned Car Died from Gunshot Wound
Missouri and Kansas to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday
5 minutes of warning, then tornadoes so powerful they killed 23 people in Alabama
St. Joseph native wins local spelling bee
Campus visits begin for MWSU presidential candidates
St. Joseph Transit unveils nine brand new buses
This bill could ban e-cigarette flavors nationwide
Community Events