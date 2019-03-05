Clear

School board candidates field questions at PTA forum

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Andy House

parents and teachers in the st. joseph school district got a look at candidates running for the school board in next month's election. the district's p-t-a hosted a forum for the three men and one woman vying for two open seats on the board of education. candidates were grilled on a number of subjects, including their past involvement in p-t-a groups, their opinions on school vouchers and long range planning for the district, both in funding and facilities. (sot) the four candidates running for the two seats are incumbents bryan green and tami pasley along with kenneth reeder and david mason junior.
Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
