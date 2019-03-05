Speech to Text for School board candidates field questions at PTA forum

parents and teachers in the st. joseph school district got a look at candidates running for the school board in next month's election. the district's p-t-a hosted a forum for the three men and one woman vying for two open seats on the board of education. candidates were grilled on a number of subjects, including their past involvement in p-t-a groups, their opinions on school vouchers and long range planning for the district, both in funding and facilities. (sot) the four candidates running for the two seats are incumbents bryan green and tami pasley along with kenneth reeder and david mason junior.