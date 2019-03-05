Speech to Text for Mosaic

>>> we're talking about an uncomfortable subject that's nonetheless important. sister, please talk about what you do at mosaic life care and how you help families deal with something so devastating, a person who's incapacitated just can't make decisions for themselves. >>> i'm a chaplain and a grief coordinator for the hospice that's connected to the hospital. and of course the patients are a little different than an every day patient that would be in the hospital. but it is most important to talk to people about what they would like to have as treatment toward the end of their life. or even if they get hurt, even if it isn't their death, i think it's important to let family members know to pick out a family member that you could trust to follow out what your wishes are. >>> that's what you're talking about as an advanced directive. >>> an advanced directive, i commonly refer to it as a christmas wish list. it's what you do and what you don't want when the doctor comes to your family and says there's not anything else we can do for your loved one. and that tells your family what your wishes are instead of having that stress on your family at that vulnerable time in their life. >>> what do you do for a family that is grappling with those kinds of issues and advanced directive hasn't been given? how do you help them deal with that? >>> the main thing is conversations. sit down with them and have a conversation. we have different material that kind of leads that conversation with people. sit down with them and let them know that it's for their benefit. >>> it's something that is an emotional time for people dealing with. i just encourage them to take a look at that. many people have an idea of what they want, it's just asking the questions. they could call me at my phone number. or they could con neck through the hospital phone number and ask for sister barb. i could go out to their home and meet with them and their family or they can come to the office and i can meet them there. >>> thank you so much for talking about it. tough subject.