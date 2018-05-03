Speech to Text for live sports at 6 3-5-2018

welcome into sports.. as you can tell.. we aren't in st. joseph.. but are at liberty north high school.. where both the lafayette boys and benton girl's basketball teams are in action in the class 4 state sectionals.. === going on right behind me.. the lafayette boys are taking on.. southeast high shcool in kansas city.. coming in with a 23-4 record.. now these two teams have played one another back at the kearney tournament in january.. southeast won that match-up.. but this lafayette team is in a much different spot than they were back in january....=== a key contributor in ike book returned for the back half of the season... and something coach bristol told me a few weeks ago.. this team is battle tested.. they scheduled tough opponents in higher classes to make sure this team was ready for not only the m-e-c schedule... but for districts and now the state playoffs.. a 9-game winning streak coming into tonight would prove that to be true. we are now joined by the leader of the other half of st. joseph basketball tonight.. kerstyn bolton.. head coach of the lady cards...======= coach... this is the same spot where your team fell to kearney... same round and same gym... what is different about this year than last year? =======you face lincoln prep earlier in the year and won 53-35.. aside from the do or die nature of this one... how much different will this game be compared to the one in january?======= whats going to be the key for your girls tonight in getting a win?==== (maybe question) what do you tell your girls before a big game like this? now before we head out..let's talk about northwest.. announced today..for the first time since 2011...northwest men's basketball sweeps miaa regular season honors..the miaa selected ben mccollum as head coach of the year...ryan hawkins as defensive player of the year...trevor hudgins as freshman of the year...and senior joey witthus wins the miaa player of the year award...coach mccollum says witthus leadership and effort this year helped lead northwest to where they are... and says he deserved the award for player of the year... (sot he's been consistent from the start, from even preseason where he was fantastic and wouldn't sit out of things and was engaged and did a lot with his actions more than his words. he's had some big games and big moments and he's a difficult guard so yeah i defnitely think he deserves something like that.") that's a look at sports... we'll be