Clear

A chance for snow across the area on Thursday

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
A cloudy and a little bit warmer day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A disturbance will move just to the north of St. Joseph giving them a chance for snow. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
