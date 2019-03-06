Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub

stay with us. >>> we're adding a kick to the classic fish and chips, just in time for lent. many people celebrating that. you're talking about a particular cajun seasoning that you're using on the fish. what kind of fish is that? >>> we use swai fish. very large piece. >>> this is one serving? >>> that is one serving. >>> wow. >>> you definitely get your fish portion. we serve it with fish tacos, grilled fish or fried fish. my chefs and i created the cajun seasoning. we're not gonna go over the ingredients today, no. we're not gonna go over them. i'm so sorry. we're doing our cajun seasoning with our egg wash. we'll add that to our egg wash and we'll get the fish drenched in it and then our flour and we'll fry it up. we can do it fried or grilled. the same cajun seasoning will be used over the top of the grill without the egg wash, of course. >>> regular all purpose flour? >>> yes, yes. simplistic on the flour. don't need to go crazy on it. some people like to add a bunch of stuff to it as well. we like to keep the seasoning at the egg wash. it sticks to the product really well. we do hand cut fries with our fish and chips. or everybody's favorite is our seasoned battered fries. you can get the seasoned battered fries with it as well. we do have salad options as well. we have a beautiful grilled filet and a salad to go with the lent specials right now. >>> what sounds better to you, mike? fish and chips or fish and salad? [laughter] >>> if it's a good salad, i'd like a salad. >>> we're gonna get that floured up and we're gonna see the final product when we come back. best of all, we're going to taste we'll be right back. >>> we're digging into the cajun fish right now. >>> d&g pub. i was expecting for it to really have some heat because you were talking about the cajun seasoning. >>> we worked hard on this recipe. we don't want it to be overpowering for everybody's palette. we wanted it to have a nice kick to it. give it that cajun feel. >>> you've got other specials for the lunch season as well. >>> we can do grilled. some people are on the gluten free and all that jazz right now, the keto. you can get a grilled fish and a salad. you can get fish tacos. our fish tacos are widely popular. we have customers that come in every week for the fish tacos. we have the nat king cole fish and chips platter. we've got grand stone creek on friday and johnny and the riffraff. two local bands on friday and two kansas city bands on saturday. a lot going on. >>> thanks so much for joining us. >>> try some fish, guys. >>>