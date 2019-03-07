Speech to Text for Tigers Eye Historic Final Four Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

make school history: <<(nat sound)plattsburg knew it's boys basketball team would turn some heads this season...(nat sound)but to reach the final four...took some buying into...(sot, jake turley: "it's never been done here and it was a big dream of ours. it's just crazy and it's finally setting in that we're going to the final four.") plattsburg never won a regular season-tournament this season...but when it came to districts and the postseason... the tigers took care of business...winning class 2 district 15...defeating mid- buchanan in the sectional round by two..and then edging skyline by two in the quartefinals...all because the team bought into each other and the program...(sot, simon morefield: "we believe.")(nat sound)(sot, simon morefield: "talent comes and goes, but when you have a community and when you have players that believe they can do it because people believe in them, it makes all the difference.")the tigers made believers out of everyone...every step of the away...and in a town of just over 2,000 people...it's this team that's the talk of the town...(sot, chris hodge: "coach morefield is in his second year and really layed his foundation for his program last year and these guys were parts of that last year, but they've really grown together this year and it's been fun to see them come together and play ball.")plattsburg has never had a boys team make it to the final four...and this group doesn't want to be known as the team who made the trip...these tigers want to bring the state title home... (nat sound)(sot, garrett stephens: "it's something that i will take with me the rest of my life, but i'll be nervous, but we'll go down there and play basketball the way we know how. (nat sound) (sot, jake turley: "we're definitely going down there to win it. we're not going down therewe're not done yet. we know we got something to do.") (nat