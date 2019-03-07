Speech to Text for Quick Thinking saves man's life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks mike... tonight -- one man is counting his blessings after a near death experence. and he has st. joseph's first responders to thank for that. kq2's ron johnson tells how quick thinking a new technology save one man's life: <<ron johnson reportingit all happened the morning of february 6th, jennifer griffin, and her boyfriend, tony brettingham were on their way back home when griffin says her boyfriend's health took a turn[jennifer griffin] he's saying that um, he felt dizzy that he was gonna faint, so he fainted on me.from there griffin says, things quickly went downhill.[griffin] i heard him take his last breath. that's when griffin said she looked up and saw that she was coming up on fire station nine, she knew she had to think quickly[griffin] and i went in and i banged on the door, and i told them that he was unresponsive.[ron johnson] fire staff at engine nine tell me the entire thing played out right where i'm standing right now, a car just drove into the fire station with a passenger that was passed out.[jake lilly] it was a group efforts between all the first responders that were there. [nats] sixteen medic sixteen gonna be at engine nine headquarters cardiac arrest. buchanan county ems quickly responding to the scene, working with firefighters and using a new tool made for this type of scenario.[kelly sweet] we placed him on our lucas device which is our automatic chest compression device.the lucas device sustained compressions on brettingham while ems tended to other life- saving tasks.while the tool was extremely helpful in this case, first responders credit their quick action and cooperation in helping save brettingham's life. [sweet] it takes all of us working together and the credit goes to the early recognition that there was a problem the early cpr by the firefighters early defibrillation and them us giving him early medications and defibrillations and getting to the hospital.as for brettingham himself, he says he's forever grateful to his girlfriend and the first responders who were just in the right place at the right time. [tony brettingham] i was shocked, i couldn't believe i had a heart attack, but to find out i was saved by a big group of people, i appreciate it. ron johnson kq2 news.>> brettingham says he's making better health choices these days with his second chance at life... he says he quit smoking cigarettes, and is staying away