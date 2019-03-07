Clear
City leaders review proposed Riverfront plan

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 9:35 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

something more: <<on the waterfront no-no not this 1950's marlon brando classic drama getting better with time leaders are focused on the land along the missouri river. that's just aging there's a plan to develop the riverfront.one that tells a cohesive story with the city of st. joseph."quote"the plan has big idea projects "quote"and less flashy more practical ones...like lights, streets, utilities and zoning.things the city could start working on tomorrow. however -- it's a big budget production --- all-in cost--92- point-1 million dollars.the audience had critics and fans. "quote" others were concerned with some of the features, private property rights or the overall costs -- asking for time to think it over.but fans of the plan say it's time to act -- for too long the riverfront has been an angry one liner of coulda, shoulda, woulda...áánatsáánow it's in the city's hands to decide whether they can turn it into a classic story in its own right.reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain
