Speech to Text for Cinderella's Closet annual fashion show set for Saturday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tuesday, mixed bag of precipitation. >>> finally, some days above freezing. that'll be nice. tara james is here now from cinderella's closet. >>> we're a not for profit program of the junior league. we give out prom dresses to women in high school. girls who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them. as well as for military balls for military spouses who are not able to afford a dress. we've given out 57 dresses for military balls, 36 for prom last weekend. we helped with the night to shine prom for individuals with disabilities and we gave out 22 dresses there, too. we're already kicking it off this year. >>> when is prom this year for most of st. joseph? >>> the proms are all over. anywhere from april until may. a lot in april, but we're having giveaways all through march. we have one this thursday at 4:30. we're also doing a fashion show this weekend, so that's exciting. >>> boy, that is. let's talk about the cost for a girl to get a dress. how much is it? >>> from us, nothing. but at a retailer, it's a lot of money. they can really charge a lot of money. we don't charge. we supply dresses, shoes, accessories. we don't charge anything. we take donations and then we give those donations to the comm community.