Speech to Text for Fit Republic: Vegan Teriyaki Stir Fry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >>> tonight's recipe is a teriyaki stir fry. and it looks like it's got chicken in it. >>> yes. >>> but it doesn't. >>> it doesn't. it's a vegan dish. it's a meat substitute that we've been using in one of our menu options with lean kitchen. i'm excited to try it, see if you like it. this is a vegan stir fry. it has your plant substitute with a little bit of rice. i have some broccoli and some green beans and some bell peppers. and i kind of mix it together with some teriyaki sauce. i've been picking at it since i've been here and it's really good. >>> everybody who's been down here to the studio since you started with this has said what's that amazing smell? >>> right, right. this is not a meat. it doesn't take that long to cook. you can buy it at within of your local grocery stores. i used just a little bit of pepper. >>> there you go. it's this. >>> right. it comes kind of pre-packaged. it comes as ready to cook. very easy to make. i use a little bit of olive oil with a little bit of salt and pepper. a little bit of teriyaki sauce. cook for about 10-12 minutes. >>> so you cook it just like you would a meat and add the vegetables just like you would if it was a meat. >>> correct. from there, i just cook my veggies with a little bit of cajun seasoning. and then i added a little bit of teriyaki sauce. i cooked my rice and added a tablespoon of teriyaki sauce and mixed it all together and got a great spicy flavored meal. >>> i notice you've got a little char on that as well, which i love. i'm sure i'll appreciate it when i do taste this. is that from the oven or have having a high heat on the pan? >>> so, it's from the oven. one thing that i kind of teach in our kitchen is you want to feel the texture when you see a char color. if the broccoli comes out and it's bristled like it's gonna break off, it didn't have enough oil. if it's still soft, that's the kind of texture that you're looking for and that will give you a lot more flavor. this is just from baking it in the oven. >>> how long did it take you to do the whole thing? >>> just about 15-20 minutes. just have a sheet pan for your veggies, have rice on one stove. cook this on the stove top or in the oven. you can have all ingredients cooking at one time. you can be done in about 15-20 minutes. >> julie: how many other recipes do you have? >>> just one. we have our vegan tacos. that comes with the plant fair with the quinoa and wrapped in a tortilla. it's one of our favorite meals right now. we're gonna keep playing around with it, trying new recipes. hopefully we can bring some more options because i absolutely love it. i've been eating break. >>> mike's scurrying over with some forks. we ran out of forks all of a sudden. we're talking about a veggie based vegan teriyaki stir fry. mike has already tried it because he cheats. >>> that's fantastic, j.r. >>> it's really good. you wouldn't know that it's a vegan dish. you would just kind of ask, what kind of meat is this? >>> good texture, too. >>> great texture. works well with the rice. i didn't use a lot of teriyaki sauce. i let it absorb and capture the flavor. i am going to try to reinvent a different way with the plant fair because i'm definitely loving this as a new option that we can serve. >>> that's going to go well. i like the cayenne in here as well. talk about fit republic. >>> so we have, we're at green acres building. we're also at fit republic in maryville. we're also in lawrence. stop by in lawrence.