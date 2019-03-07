Speech to Text for Third Thursdays hope to draw Missouri Western students downtown

back. >>> welcome back to live at five. missouri western state university students, here's your chance to get a taste of downtown life. laura from downtown first and ingoma from missouri western are here now to tell us about third thursday's. guys, i need to know what third thursday's is to begin with. >>> well, it's an event that the student government association came up with. it's an event created trying to connect the town with missouri western students. >>> missouri western is on one side of the city, downtown is all the way over on the other side. and never before shall the two meet until now, right? >>> right. >>> it started in august, and i understand you guys had a pretty big event in december. talk about that. >>> yes, so the event in december was a block party. we realized that we cou couldn't -- we wanted to have something similar with the third thursday. we came up with the idea of doing something on december 8th, which was saturday before the finals. yeah, we came up with that. we had a really good time. we had a lot of football students come out. >>> and we had shuttle service going >>> laura, talk about participating in this. what am i going to see when i do the third thursday? >>> well, it's growing. you're gonna see everything from art events. we hope to have some stand up comedy stuff. we just want things that will draw them down where the shops are open later, maybe the restaurants do specials. again, promoting arts for missouri western. maybe artists having some gallery events and music events. >>> third thursday of every month. you plan to continue with forever and ever and ever as long as school's in session. best of luck to you. sounds like a