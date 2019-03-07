Speech to Text for Christians mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soda. catholics and many christians are headed to church tonight for ash wednesday services... some stopped by our lady of guadalupe to mark the start of lent -- the 40-day period of abstinence and self-restraint leading up to easter. ashes are placed on foreheads and serve as a public expression of faith. (juliete summers- hernandez/parishoner: "i think it's a time of recognition to realize we are sinners and that there's always a place in god's heart to get closer to him and to really look within ourselves and have a time to repent and get closer to god.") many followers also give up something to show their commitment to their