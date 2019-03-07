Clear
Christians mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

Christians mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 11:22 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 11:24 AM
Posted By: Andy House

soda. catholics and many christians are headed to church tonight for ash wednesday services... some stopped by our lady of guadalupe to mark the start of lent -- the 40-day period of abstinence and self-restraint leading up to easter. ashes are placed on foreheads and serve as a public expression of faith. (juliete summers- hernandez/parishoner: "i think it's a time of recognition to realize we are sinners and that there's always a place in god's heart to get closer to him and to really look within ourselves and have a time to repent and get closer to god.") many followers also give up something to show their commitment to their
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
