Speech to Text for Black Balloon Day helps remember those lost to addiction

today is "black balloon day" -- a day to raise awareness for drug and opioid overdoses... over the last four-years, black balloon day has become a national event, with thousands of people participating. st. joseph's health department partnered with the opioid taskforce to help people who've lost a loved one to addiction. (sot nancy king st. joseph health department health educator: "i think that it helps people who are grieving, it helps them to honor their loved one. it helps to raise awareness and shows some soildarity. you may have not known your neighbor or coworker has lost someone as well. it brings people together.") you can participate by hanging a black balloon outside your home or business... the hashtag #black balloon day is also used to share stories of loss, survival, and support.