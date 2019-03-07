Speech to Text for St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce endorses school district levy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

districts. business leaders are throwing their support behind the st. joseph school tax levy that's up for a vote in april... the city's chamber of commerce board of directors voted to endorse the st. joseph school district levy on next month's ballot. the district is proposing a 61- cent levy-- with a five-year sunset clause. its passage would raise about $6.6-million dollars for schools. district officials are choosing a more conservative proposal, hoping it passes this time. up to now -- voters have been reluctant to put more money into st. joseph schools -- rejecting a tax levy in november, 2017 that would have generated more than $11-million dollars for the district. instead, the failed vote forced school officials to close schools, and cut jobs and programs to balance the budget. (sot, patt lilly: "not demonstrating a support for education or a community, i think is very damaging to what st. joseph representsour image. if as a community we are not willing to provide the necessary resources and to the support to the school systems, it doesn't really speak well for us as a community.") the last day to register to vote in the april election -- for or against the tax