Speech to Text for Second MWSU presidential candidate visits campus

levy -- was today. missouri western state university has entered the home stretch in its search for the next university president... three candidates are still in the running for that position -- and today -- the public met one of them. terisa riley visited the university to talk to faculty and students about why she should get the job. riley is currently the senior vice president of student affairs and university administration at texas a&m university's kingsville campus. she received her bachelors and masters degrees from m-u, and her doctorate in higher education from slu. she's the second candidate to visit this week. matthew wilson -- a law professor at akron university -- made his pitch monday. the week wraps up with washburn's juliann mazachek friday. here's what riley said about the position: (sot dr. terisa riley) "i think that the excitment is here at missouri western, this place is amazing it provides excellent academic qualities and opportunities not only for students, but for our community and i'm so excited about the story to be told from this place out in our region." the university's current president -- dr. robert vartabedian -- is set to retire this summer... he's been at the school's helm for