Speech to Text for US Army Olympic Wrestling Meet and Greet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students an alternative... <<(sot, sgt. christopher michael irvin: "a lot of the students were in awe.")several area high schoolers met and connected with a former championship-winning wrestler and a 2020 olympic hopeful thursday...all part of the united states army olympic wrestling meet and greet... (nat sound)the program allows high schoolers to learn about other ways to continue their athletic careersoutside of traditional college (sot, sgt. christopher michael irvin: "to show them that there is an alternate route, outside of your traditional going to college because we all know that a lot of the students, may or may not make it to that level. we're showing them that we're putting another card on their table to show them that there is another way to get to the goal and still compete and have that fire.")(sot, mike fuennffinger: "to compete at that high level and the army has taken me everywherefrom international tournaments to getting my gear and funding to perform at that top leveljust a blessing and i can't thank the army enough.")and in a recent years...the army has seen an influx in women wrestling...and former wrestling champion and women's wrestling coach jermain hodge says its a sport for everybody...(sot, jermain hodge: "now that the word is out there, they said, yeah, this is what i want to do and what a thrill to grab somebody, put them on their head and get your hand raised.")(sot, sgt. christopher michael irvin: "to encorporate these athletes into the program is reallyi see the wheels turning, that they're thinking, maybe there is a way.")chris roush kq2 news...>> to learn