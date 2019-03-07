Speech to Text for mwsu falls to fort hays state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

auditorium.... the western women take on the top seed in the tournament fort hays state...==fort hays showing why they are the top seed.. lanie paige hits from three.. 19 points from herhays leads 9-4 in the first..==later in the quarter..melia richardson drives the lane..pulls-up and knocks it down to tie it at 15..==after coming from behind again..richarson hits from three the secondbut they go into the half down 32-29 more of the same from fort hays advantage..offensive board nabbed by whitney randell..== western outscored in the third 17-10..sends it to the fourth with the griffs trailing 49- 39..==brittany atikins and her 22 points helps get it to within four..==but the tigers hold on in the end and win it 71-58 rob edmisson spoke after the game (sot "i've been in it 33 years and have been fortunate to win a lot of games and win championships and i'm smart enough to know that good players make coaches look better abd i'm blessed to have these two and not only these two but the kids that are down in the locker room i'm blessed to have players like